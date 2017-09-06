Should Shah Rukh Khan kiss on screen in future movies? Let the actor know your opinion! Vote now

Shah Rukh Khan is tough to decipher. On one hand he has done super-sanskaari movies like Swades and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (it’s a legit task to spell K3G correctly without Google). And on the other hand we have seen a butt-naked SRK in Maya Memsaab. Maybe like all the best personalities in the world, SRK was designed to defy being boxed. He spoke for the same notion again when he kissed on screen for the first time in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He shed his Alok Nath approved image for a steamy kiss with co-star Katrina Kaif. The kiss in Jab Tak Hai Jaan opened floodgates; along with the sound of applause, the noise of criticism, came the actor’s way.

Shah Rukh Khan did it again in his last release Jab Harry Met Sejal. He kissed his co-star Anushka Sharma, who missed out on the action by playing the second female lead in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Neither of the kisses were out of place for the modern audience and the millennials.

BUTTT for the family audience who are used to seeing SRK interrupt a Durga Pooja in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,

seeing SRK interrupt a Diwali pooja in K3G

or seeing SRK interrupt Kirron Kher’s pooja in Main Hoon Na

…with his breezy entries, they were definitely uncomfortable. (Also, wow, this dude loves interrupting pooja-time, for sure.)

And to go from that pooja-interrupting-homeboy to this…

A huge demographic of his fans were left like…

So, the point is audience were divided. Some found it flattering, and had butterfly-stomach and some just did not accept SRK’s on screen kisses. Also, throw in the mix a few who just could not stop cribbing about how the kisses were sloppy. SRK sure has to walk a tightrope.

Though there is no denying that Shah Rukh is the HOTTEST Bollywood product, but we can most certainly argue about if he should do more of those hot scenes or not.

While it is hard to actually form a consensus about whether the kisses in the past were hot or not, we can sure survey about if you guys want to see him kissing anymore or not! So, cast your vote, right now!

