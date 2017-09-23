Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor reveal that Haseena Parkar was an emotionally draining experience – watch video!

It is a Sunday afternoon when we meet the duo of Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor. The brother – sister duo have come together for Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parkar, where he plays Dawood and she Haseena. The film was initially offered to Sonakshi Sinha but it was Shraddha who finally got on board. The actor was juggling between Half Girlfriend and Haseena Parkar. Siddhanth told us that he was finalised for the film much before and had a lot of time to prepare for the film. The actor has researched quite a bit for the role of Dawood, the dreaded don. (Also Read: Box Office Report: Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi opens better than Haseena Parkar and Newton on the box office- Read Report)

The two reveal that Haseena Parkar was an emotionally draining experience for them. When they went home, they would talk about other things besides Haseena. However, they confess that they rehearsed a lot on the sets. Siddhanth says he spent a lot of time talking with Apoorva about the film, so he was better equipped. The film has released and it has all the major moments from the life of the lady like the death of her husband, Ibrahim Parkar and the infamous JJ Hospital shootout. (Also Read: Haseena Parkar Movie Review: Hugely off the mark, Shraddha Kapoor’s film is dreadfully half baked)

Apoorva Lakhia has earlier made the gangster drama, Shootout at Lokhandwala. Haseena Parkar has been talked about ever since the first shot of Shraddha on the sets was revealed. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…