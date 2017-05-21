Here’s what happened when Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor took up our guess the movie title whisper challenge – watch exclusive video

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have come out with a unique, romantic drama, Half Girlfriend. The duo are pairing up on screen for the first time and while they have known each other since a while now, they actually bonded and became good friends during the movie. Before Half Girlfriend released, we met the newfound buddies – Shraddha and Arjun and had a causal conversation about the movie. Post that, we even played a few fun games with them including ‘Compatibility test’ and ‘Guess the movie title whisper challenge.’ While the duo performed decently in our compatibility test, we still wanted to know how well do Shraddha and Arjun understand each other. So we put them to another test and we have to say they completely aced it…

The ‘Guess the movie title whisper challenge’ was very simple. The actors had to wear headphones turn by turn and while one star mentioned the title of a movie, the one wearing the headphone had to guess the title of the movie while we played loud music in their ears. Arjun was the first one to go and Shraddha whispered names of three films, all made by Boney Kapoor, but could the actor guess all of his father’s movies? Shraddha was the second one to go and Arjun whispered names of three films starring Shakti Kapoor…and could she guess all of them? Well, to know what happened, check out our exclusive video above. (ALSO READ – Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor took the compatibility test and here’s what happened next – watch video)

In the meantime, Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend has hit theatres and looks like it is performing well at the box office. Though the movie hasn’t got rave reviews, we have to say that Shraddha and Arjun have delivered fantastic performances. The movie has already collected in Rs 10.27 crore on day one at the ticket windows and we expect it to continue raking in the moolah. (ALSO READ – [Exclusive video] Shraddha admits being someone’s ‘half girlfriend’; while Arjun recalls his ‘half’ proposal)

