Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor took our box office quiz, but did they pass? Watch video to find out

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor‘s Half Girlfriend hit the silver screen on May 19 and since then, it has been performing very well at the box office, raking in Rs 20.90 crore over the first two days. Several stars keep a track of their film’s box office run, sometimes they even keep a track of their colleague’s box office game. Do Arjun and Shraddha belong to the same group? To find out, we gave the Half Girlfriend duo a box office challenge. When we met them before their film’s release, we played a box office quiz with them and questioned them about each other’s records. But did they pass?

Well, during the game, we asked Arjun and Shraddha about each other’s biggest hits, highest grossing film and much more. We already knew Arjun Kapoor loves to keep a track of box office in general (it is kind of his hobby/passion) but does Shraddha also keep a track of everyone’s numbers? Well, we have to say that both the stars performed very well and got all the answers correct. However, we have to say Arjun was the one with the precise answers. But then again, Shraddha needs to be applauded too. Check out how well they performed in our box office quiz in our exclusive video above! (ALSO READ – Here’s what happened when Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor took up our guess the movie title whisper challenge – watch exclusive video)

For those of you who don’t know, Arjun and Shraddha are starring together in a film for the first time in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend. The movie is about the estranged love story of a small town guy – Madhav Jha (Arjun) and a rich, Delhi girl – Riya Somani (Shraddha). Many have praised Arjun and Shraddha’s act. The film has got a decent word of mouth publicity too and is sustaining well at the box office. (ALSO READ – What happened when Shraddha Kapoor had to deliver a dialogue in a South Indian accent? Watch video to find out)

