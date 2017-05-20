Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor took the compatibility test and here’s what happened next – watch video

It’s very important to have an understanding co-star, or else you never know how will you manage shooting for the film with someone you don’t even like or get along with. Let’s not take names to prove the same. But thankfully, it’s pretty chilled out between Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who despite having collaborated for the first time with Half Girlfriend, bond like a house on fire. I met them a few days back and trust me, not once did I feel it’s their first movie together for it almost looked like they know each other since forever now. Also read: Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor take up the Half Story challenge and fare exceedingly well! Watch video

And mind you, I am saying this with so much assurance after having tested Arjun and Shraddha’s compatibility level through a basic compatibility test called, “Knowing Your Co-star”. The rules were simple – I threw a common set of questions at Shraddha and Arjun and they had to answer for each other; whoever knew it first clapped and said it aloud. It’s as simple as it sounds but sometimes it can get equally tricky. However, Arjun and Shraddha aced this round of compatibility with flying colours. From first film to who’s on each other’s speed dial list, the Half Girlfriend stars knew everything about each other. The best was when I asked Arjun what is that one word Shraddha uses more often on the sets and he quipped, “Mohit(Half Girlfriend director); with different variations of the same name. And when Shraddha couldn’t stop “Arey-ing” when quizzed about Arjun’s fave word.

Here, watch the video below:

All in all, this compatibility test only proves how comfortable Arjun and Shraddha are in each other’s company. We believe, if you can be the best co-stars, you don’t have to worry about your onscreen chemistry for it’ll automatically shine in the film. No wonder Shraddha and Arjun’s chemistry is turning out to be the only saving grace of Half Girlfriend that hit the screens this Friday.

Your thoughts? Do you think Shraddha and Arjun should consider pairing up for another film after this?