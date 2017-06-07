Shraddha Kapoor begins sweating it out on the badminton court for the Saina Nehwal biopic – view pic

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to distance herself from the romantic genre of cinema that she has been associated with since her debut, and foray into a new territory. Her next two films will be content driven and the actress will have author backed roles. We all know that shooting for Haseeena: The Queen of Mumbai is going on in full swing. Shraddha plays Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in the Apoorva Lakhia directorial. And before she could wrap up this project, the actress has already started prepping for another strong film – the untitled Saina Nehwal biopic.

The movie is based on the life of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna winner Saina, and will have Shraddha play the role of the celebrated sports star. The actress has started prepping up for the role, as she informed her fans through an Instagram post. She took to her social media page and posted a picture of a badminton racquet, and captioned it “Here we go #SAINA”. We can’t wait for an update on how her training session is going. It sure is going to be a long and hard journey to prepare for the challenging role.

Here we go 🏸 #SAINA @nehwalsaina #AmoleGupte @tseries.official A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Deepika Padukone was previously rumoured to be in talks for the role, but eventually Shraddha was confirmed as the lead. But still the movie has a Deepika connect. You see, Shraddha will be training under a coach from Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone’s academy, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. “Shraddha will begin training in badminton under the guidance of a senior coach from Prakash Padukone’s academy. She will be training at a world-class badminton facility in suburban Mumbai and will practice daily till it’s time to kick off the shoot, which is in a few months,” a source was quoted by the daily.

Shraddha has expressed that this one is going to be her most difficult film. “Saina has spent her whole life playing badminton and in the next few months, I have to get close to the standards she’s set” she said.

Directed by Amole Gupte, the biopic will shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai and a few more locations. The movie will hit the screens next year.