Shraddha Kapoor is keen on replacing Disha Patani in Baaghi 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff worked well as a pair in Baaghi, and naturally, the actress wants to be part of the sequel. She has let the producers know that she is keen on the film. But producer Sajid Nadiadwala is clear that he wants Disha Patani in the sequel. Says a source, “Disha was the first choice for Baaghi, but they wanted a saleable actress, so they replaced her with Shraddha at the time. Now, Shraddha wants to do the film as she wants a commercial film in her kitty, and the makers want to cash in on Disha’s relationship with Tiger.” (ALSO READ: Has Tiger Shroff picked girlfriend Disha Patani over Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for Baaghi 2?)

We were among the first ones to tell you that Disha has beaten Shraddha and Kriti to become Tiger’s leading lady in Baaghi 2. And in fact, the real-life couple makes a very cute pair indeed. So their fans are more than excited to see them on the big screen together. Talking about Disha’s casting in the film, an industry source was initially quoted saying, “Disha was to be cast opposite Tiger in Baaghi, but she was replaced by Shraddha. Now, the same producer Sajid Nadiadwala is casting her opposite the actor in Baaghi 2. It’s destiny, she was meant to work with this team.”