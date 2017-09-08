Shraddha Kapoor starts training with Saina Nehwal for the upcoming biopic – View pics

Shraddha Kapoor has started working on the Saina Nehwal biopic and looks like the prep is going on in full swing. We were among the first ones to tell you that Shraddha has kickstarted training for the Saina Nehwal biopic first she will join Prabhas for Saaho later. And now Shraddha has shared a picture with Saina Nehwal herself as they were snapped training together today. In the pictures you can clearly see how Saina and Shraddha are involved in a deep conversation where Saina is teaching her the techniques. And from what it looks like, the ladies are having an amazing time practising together. (ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor left for Hyderabad to join Prabhas on the sets of Saaho – view HQ pics)

For those who don’t know, Deepika Padukone was previously rumoured to be in talks for the role, but eventually Shraddha bagged the lead. The movie still has a Deepika connect. You see, Shraddha is training under a coach from Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone’s academy, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror that had come out recently. “Shraddha will begin training in badminton under the guidance of a senior coach from Prakash Padukone’s academy. She will be training at a world-class badminton facility in suburban Mumbai and will practice daily till it’s time to kick off the shoot, which is in a few months,” a source was quoted by the daily.

Shraddha has expressed that this one is going to be her most difficult film. “Saina has spent her whole life playing badminton and in the next few months, I have to get close to the standards she’s set” she said.

Directed by Amole Gupte, the biopic will be shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai and a few more locations. the Saina Nehwal biopic is slated to release next year in 2018.