Shraddha Kapoor visits alleged boyfriend Farhan Akhtar’s ex wife’s salon – view HQ pics

Bollywood celebs have decided to put an end to all the baseless rumours surrounding them! While we have already snapped Fatima Sana Shaikh bonding with Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao inspite of all the rumours of her dating the actor, it was Shraddha Kapoor who made our eyes pop out today afternoon.

The Half Girlfriend actress was spotted right outside one of the B blunt salons today afternoon. And as we all are aware of, the famous chain of salons is owned by none other Farhan Akhtar’s ex wife Adhuna Bhabani. Shraddha was earlier linked to Farhan when they starred shooting for the sequel of Rock On 2 and the rumours just didn’t seem to end. Later it was also assumed that the pretty actress was in fact the major reason why Farhan wanted to end his marriage of so many years. Obviously, none of the stars ever cleared the air surrounding this hot topic but industry was always buzzing with the stories of this new affair. (ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor just gave us the chicest way to rock denims and florals – View Pics)

We also heard about how Adhuna declined the offer to style Farhan for Vogue BFF’s when he was one of the celebrity on the talk show. She was the styling partner of the show and yet decided to not style her ex hubby.

If this was the scenario, wonder how did Shraddha Kapoor land at her salon chain today afternoon! Was this her way to end all the gossips or she’s a mere fan of their services!