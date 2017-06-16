Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar and Arjun Rampal’s Daddy have more in common than just the genre – find out what

Sometime back we saw the teaser for Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar, where she plays the title role. We are sure her fans are quite excited to see her drastic transformation. Gone is the cherubic Riya Somani that you had loved in Half Girlfriend. Shraddha is nearly unrecognisable as Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, who ruled Mumbai on behalf of her brother and handled his operations here. Director Apoorva Lakhia, with whom I got a chance to have a discussion recently, revealed that Haseena had been brought into underworld activities not by Dawood, but by the relentless police questioning, where they deliberately wanted to link her with her brother’s violent acts. A hint of this is also seen in the teaser. After the relentless questioning and the death of her husband at the hands of rival gang members, she finally decided to accept what others perceived her to be and turned a Godmother. She was said to be involved in 88 cases of crime and extortion, but only had to appear once in the court in 2007. She died in 2014.

Now Haseena Parkar is scheduled to release on August 18, but another movie based on another underworld figure is releasing a couple of weeks earlier. Daddy, directed by Miss Lovely fame, Ashim Ahluwalia, is based on the life of former underworld don-turned-politician, Arun Gawli. Arjun Rampal produces and stars as Daddy, a nickname by which Arun Gawli was popularly known. We have all seen the trailer and were quite suitably impressed by it. Though both Haseena Parkar and Daddy belong to the same genre, there is a much bigger connection to both the movies than just the genre. There is actually a chance we could see either a Haseena in Daddy, or Gawli in Haseena Parkar or in both, if you knew their stories.

Now if you have lived in Mumbai through the turbulent ’80s and ’90s and read newspapers during this period, you would be quite familiar with the infamous gang wars between Arun Gawli and Dawood Ibrahim. The rivalry between Gawli and Ibrahim began in the ’90s, even though they started off as members of the same gang. As per a report in DNA, a police officer told them, “In the early 1980s, Gawli was a protégé of gangster Rama Naik, who was working for Dawood Ibrahim. But Naik and Dawood got into loggerheads when two people approached them separately to settle a property dispute.”

It was Dawood Ibrahim, who got the deal, which soured things between Naik and him. In 1987, Rama Naik was killed in an encounter, Arun Gawli, who was close to him, thought it was Dawood who arranged for the killing. He split off from the gang with his close confidantes and made a gang of his own to declare war against Dawood’s faction.

One of the casualties of this gang war was Ibrahim Parkar, who was Dawood Ibrahim’s brother-in-law and Haseena Parkar’s husband, making the latter widowed. Ibrahim was killed by Gawli’s gang, and was a retaliation for Dawood killing Gawli’s elder brother, Bappa Gawli. In the movie Haseena Parkar, model Ankur Bhatia is playing Ibrahim.

Seeking revenge for this, Dawood Ibrahim killed most of the men involved in the killing of Parkar, but Gawli managed to escape everytime. He was finally arrested by Mumbai police under TADA and was in imprisonment for 9 years. It is said he was so fearful of Dawood’s wrath that he wanted to stay in jail for as long as possible, while carrying out his underworld activities from there.

Checking out this checkered history between Gawli and Dawood, we are really intrigued as to how this entire thing will be played in both Daddy and Haseena Parkar.