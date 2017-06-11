Exclusive! Shruti Haasan admits being superstitious about her love life – watch video

Shruti Haasan has always remained guarded about her love life. Although rumours suggest she is currently dating a certain guy from outside the industry considering she was spotted with the mystery man a couple of times but not much has been confirmed from Shruti’s end. In fact, at one point in time, a few had even suspected how Shruti and Vidyut Jammwal might be secretly dating given that they got really close during the shoot for their film, Yaara. So when I got to meet Shruti recently, but obviously I was very curious to know how does she deal with these rumours and why does she never come out in the open, if at all she’s really in love. I mean, she could be seeing someone for she had even posted a cryptic message on this year’s Valentine’s day saying, “Every step counts – together or apart – walk to your own sunshine.” But well, you’ll be surprised to know that the reason why Shruti never opens up about her love life is because she’s highly superstitious. Yes…Also read: Is this guy Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend? – view HQ pics

In an EXCLUSIVE interaction with BollywoodLife, Shruti finally broke her silence on her secretive love life stating, “It’s not like ‘single till I am married.’ It’s just that I don’t discuss my personal life because I am very protective of it. Like no Nazar vibes. Honestly I like to keep it very close and personal.” Now who would have thought of that? Guess in that case, we would only get to know about Shruti’s special someone, the day she gets married. Ask her if she’s someone who easily falls in love and she quips, “That’s a question that has always confused me. I think I fall in love easily but I fall out so easily that I realise I never fell in love in first place (laughs). So it has always been like that.”

Here, watch the video to hear Shruti’s confessions about her love life:

On the work front, Shruti’s film Behen Hogi Teri co-starring Rajkummar Rao recently hit the screens and is faring pretty well at the box office. Similar was also the case with her South release – Singham 3 with Suriya. Then there’s Katamarayudu, her next film with Pawan Kalyan and Yaara with Vidyut Jammwal. While her work continues to keep her on her toes. We can’t wait to see that man who will sweep Shruti off her feet one day…