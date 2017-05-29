Shruti Haasan ditched Sangamithra for a very valid reason – Read official statement

The news of Shruti Haasan walking out of Sangamithra came as a huge shock for all of us, for the actress seemed quite excited about being a part of the periodic drama at the launch of the film, which took place barely a week ago at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. In a shocking turn of events, the producers, Shri Thendral Films, took to twitter today and announced the news of her departure: “Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to proceed working with Shruti Haasan in Sangamithra.”

Shruti’s official spokesperson said in a statement, “Shruti has had to unfortunately take a call not to be part of Sangamithra. Knowing it was a massive undertaking and a long commitment spanning over 2 years, she knew the importance of her training, a comprehensive script and proper date calendar. She hired and started training with one of best combat trainers April onwards to make sure she was ready in time for shoot. Despite her enthusiasm and commitment to Sangamithra, she has had to give the film a miss since she had not received a proper bound script nor a proper date calendar. She is currently caught up with promoting her Hindi film Behen Hogi Teri, prep for Sabash Naidu and her musical associations.”

While Shruti’s departure has been confirmed the status of the film is still not known. There was a lot of excitement and anticipation around the film as it was touted to be one of the few mega budget films announced after the stupendous success of Baahubali franchise. The film was going to be directed by Sundar C. The film would have told the story of a kingdom in the 12th century, where Jayam Ravi, Arya and Shruti would have played warriors.