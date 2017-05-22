Shruti’s father Kamal Haasan has already approved of her boyfriend Michael Corsale?

Looks like Shruti Haasan’s father Kamal Haasan has already approved of her boyfriend Michael Corsale. Why we say so? So we came across this picture of the actress with her idol Neil Gaiman, who she met while she was at Cannes 2017 this year. Yes, for all those who don’t know, Shruti walked the red carpet for the first time at Cannes this year. And her boyfriend, Michael Corsale, also accompanied her! Interestingly Shruti’s father Kamal has shared a pic on his Twitter handle which has Shruti posing with Neil Gaiman and her boyfriend Michael in it! So we are guessing that Kamal Haasan already knows about Shruti’s relationship with Michael. Now that speaks volumes about their relationship. Don’t you think so? Of course she’s been in relationships before but never have we seen her father sharing any of her pics with any of them. So this is clearly good news, isn’t it? (ALSO READ: REVEALED: All you need to know about Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend Michael Corsale)

My baby in Cannes with her other hero. Neil Gaiman. Glad to be in August company. pic.twitter.com/7lHIBdkQhL — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 22, 2017



In case if you have been wondering as to how long has Shruti been dating Michael, it has been over six months. Rumours were rife that Shruti was apparently dating her Yaara co-star Vidyut Jamwal before that. Michael hails from London and Shruti keeps going there to meet him often. She took to Twitter today itself to announce that she’s heading to London. “London calling,” she tweeted.

Mumbai Mirror had quoted a source a couple of months ago saying, “Shruti and Michael met for the first time in London through a common friend, when she was there to record a track with the British alternative rock band, Dinosaur Pile-Up. They are very happy together.”