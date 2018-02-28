Shruti Haasan NOT responsible for split with Kamal, Gautami clarifies

All’s not over between Kamal Haasan and Gautami yet. The couple broke several hearts when they announced their splits and rumour mills suggested that it was because of Shruti Haasan. But Gautami has no personal attachments or relationship with the Sadma Vishwaroopam actor. In her blog, Gautami wrote about Kamal not clearing her dues since 2016. She wrote that working as a costume designer for all the films he was associated with was her only source of income and that she is upset at being treated like this. She also clarified that their split had nothing to do with Shruti Haasan.

She writes, “During the nearly thirteen years of our life together, the work that I did as Costume Designer, was only for films produced by Raajkamal Films International, (RKFI), and for films that Mr. Haasan made for other producers. And this was my primary source of income as my working both in front of and behind the camera in other’s projects was actively discouraged. In addition to this, it grieves me greatly to have to say that as of October 2016, I had salary dues pending right from earlier films like Dasavataram, Vishwaroopam, etc.” She also added that despite making repeated efforts to recover her payments from Haasan and RKFI, there is a constant delay. (ALSO READ: It was Gautami, not Kamal Haasan who initiated the split?)

Past is past – and there are reasons for it. https://t.co/l4o8Vj4IS0 — Gautami (@gautamitads) February 24, 2018

Speaking about Shruti and Akshara, she wrote, “The reason for the failure of this relationship does not lie with anybody else, especially with Shruti. So much has been said about her supposed differences with me that led to this breakup but that is not true. No third person, especially children, can ever be responsible for the state of a personal relationship between adults. Both Shruti and Akshara are wonderful young ladies who I knew as children and I continue to look upon them as such till today. Neither of them have any responsibility for the breakdown of the relationship. That rests entirely on Mr. Haasan’s change in commitment and my inability to accept that compromise and destroy my self-respect.”

In another post following this one, she said, “My reason for having written the “Past is Past” letter is in the first line – to state that I have nothing to do with Mr. Haasan in any way and why. I was forced to make this statement at this time because of the extent of speculation about my “allegiance and support” coming from all sides. I expected nothing from anyone, least of all pending salaries from a company that I had worked for in a professional capacity. And, yes, I am surprised and disturbed by the harsh and judgemental reactions from people who know no details about the situation.”

To all of those people who were so quick to judge me, you have known me for 30 years and I have never been one to throw my words around. When I say something about anyone, I do not speak without reason. And I do not speak without proof. https://t.co/hZLVULhcdu — Gautami (@gautamitads) February 27, 2018

“And to all of those people who were so quick to judge me – you have known me for 30 years and I have never been one to throw my words around. When I say something about anyone, I do not speak without reason. And I do not speak without proof,” she concludes. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.