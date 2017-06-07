Shruti Haasan on Sanghamitra: I’m sure I’ll get to use everything I learnt for some other project

Actress Shruti Haasan says she is proud to have backed an ad film for a social cause in her maiden production venture. She has produced an ad film on dengue awareness campaign for the Tamil Nadu government. “It’s our first production which makes us very proud. I didn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to voice my opinion for a social cause. If our voice can make a difference, so be it. I’m glad it has been received well,” Shruti told IANS. (Also read: Shruti Haasan on walking out of Sangamithra: If people call it a tantrum, then so be it)

The ad film is played across cinemas in Tamil Nadu. On the career front, Shruti awaits the forthcoming release of Rajkummar Rao-starrer “Behen Hogi Teri”. In the film, she plays a Lucknowi girl and talking about the experience, she said: “I have never played this kind of role. It was really exciting and thanks to my director who was amazingly helpful with the accent and other references.” Having shot in places across the world, this is the first time Shruti shot in Lucknow, and she says it helped her to get into her character.

“We shot extensively in Lucknow, in real places and amid real people. Everything felt so real and I was bowled over by the city’s people. Shooting in live locations, especially amid lovely people in a culture-rich city, enhanced my performance to a great extent,” she said, adding she had a blast bonding with people of Lucknow.

Talking about her co-star Rajkummar, with whom she had teamed up for the first time, Shruti said: “We got on like a house of fire. It was fun working with Rajkummar, and the reception to the trailer is proof to our chemistry and how much we enjoyed working together.”

Shruti recently walked out of Tamil historic film “Sanghamitra”, citing reason that she had not received a bound script or a proper schedule. She spent nearly six months prepping for the role of a warrior, training in sword-fighting. Shruti believes all the hard work will not go waste.

“No amount of learning goes waste. It adds to building your skill set and intellect. I’m sure I’ll get to use everything I learnt for some other project,” she added.