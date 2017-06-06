Shruti Haasan slams all talks about her lip job, feels her face and body is nobody’s business

Shruti Haasan is one of those few South stars who have got a huge fan following in Bollywood too. The actress is not only talented, but she looks beautiful too. However, quite recently social media has been slamming her for an alleged lip job. People have put up recent pictures of the actress and pointed out how she has undergone a surgery quite recently. With so much buzz around the topic, everyone wanted to know what the actress had to say about. And though Shruti did not confirm or deny undergoing a lip job, she did slam all the haters. While talking to Mid-day, Shruti revealed, “It’s my face, my body. What I do with it is nobody’s business. What people write about me on social media does not bother me. I am not answerable to anyone.”

The actress was also trolled recently for gaining a considerable amount of weight, however it was quickly clarified that she had gained it for her upcoming film, Behen Hogi Teri. But once again, Shruti asked people to be considerate and understand that actors are also humans. As she added to the tabloid, “Looking good is part of our job, but the unnecessary chatter about weight must be filtered. Maintaining an ‘acceptable’ figure for an actress is impossible. We are human. We gain and lose weight for roles ans sometimes naturally too.” (ALSO READ – Shruti Haasan ditched Sangamithra for a very valid reason – read official statement)

Behen Hogi Teri, a quirky tale of two neighbours – Rajkummar and Shruti, is all set to hit the screens on June 9. The movie will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s Raabta. Apart from that, Shruti was also a part of Sundar C’s Sanghamitra, however she walked out of the film quire recently after failing to receive a proper, bound script.