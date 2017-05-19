Shruti Haasan wants no comparisons to be made between Sangamithra and Baahubali: The Conclusion!

Shruti Haasan is gearing up to play a warrior princess in “Sangamithra“, whose poster has been launched at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, and the actress says it is going to be the most challenging role of her career.Set in the 8th century AD, “Sangamithra”, is a tale of the trials and tribulations of Sangamithra and her journey to save her kingdom.”It is going to be physically very demanding for me. It is challenging, something that I have never done before. It is a fantasy epic film and it has a lot of layers,” Shruti told PTI over phone from Cannes.

The 31-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Tamil star Kamal Haasan, is attending the 70th edition of the movie carnival at the French Riviera and she says she could not have asked for a better maiden visit.”I am very excited. This is my first time at the Cannes Film Festival and I couldn’t have asked for a better occasion to attend the festival. We will be announcing and launching our film here. It is very prestigious for me and the whole team.” ALSO READ: Cannes 2017: Shruti Haasan ditches the gowns and opts for a summery Indo-western look for Day 2 – View pics!

Besides the actress, the Sundar C-directed epic-fantasy drama will also star Jayam Ravi and Arya. Oscar-winner AR Rahman is on board the project as the composer. Shruti says she is undergoing physical training in order to prepare for the role in the film, which will go on floors this August.

“There is a lot of prep that needs to be done before the film begins shoot. I am undergoing a lot of physical training. for my role, so that I do justice to my character.” Though the multi-lingual movie is a period piece, Shruti says people will be able to relate to her character as she is just like any other modern woman of today. “The character is very layered. She is mentally and physically very strong. She may belong to that era but she still represents any other modern woman. It is a very interesting character.”

The film is being launched at a time when another epic- fantasy, “Baahubali: The Conclusion”, is smashing box office records. But Shruti says there should be no comparisons as every film is different from the other. “There is no pressure and there should be no comparison. There is no such rule that if there is a successful film in a particular genre, then another such film can’t be made. Our movie is going to be incredible.”