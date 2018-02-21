Shruti Haasan wishes dad Kamal Haasan all the success in politics; says it’s just the first step

Kamal Haasan today announced the name of his political part. It is called Makkal Needhi Maiam. And his daughter has only words of praise for him. She wrote, “Wishing my dear father all the success on his first step of a million more toward change and political reform – to quote your favourite mahatma Gandhi, “be the change you wish to see in the world “I’m certain your determination and perseverance toward truth and justice. we have witnessed in our family ,will now be seen by everyone in our wonderful home of Tamil Nadu.” The actor’s political turn has been in the news for a while and now it has finally happened. (Also read: Shruti Haasan jams with her father Kamal Haasan and takes social media by storm – watch video)

Kamal Haasan shared the name of the party on his Twitter account saying, “The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It’s here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you.” The logo has three hands linked to one another. The name means people’s justice centre. Check out their tweets right here…

1/1 Wishing my dear father all the success on his first step of a million more toward change and political reform – to quote your favourite mahatma Gandhi “be the change you wish to see in the world “ I’m certain your determination and perseverance toward truth and justice cont’d — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) February 21, 2018

1/2 we have witnessed in our family ,will now be seen by everyone in our wonderful home of Tamil Nadu — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) February 21, 2018

The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It’s here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you. #maiam#makkalneedhimaiam

official website: https://t.co/cql8kgqGkk

fb: https://t.co/2Gz1xRg5vf

twitter: https://t.co/J9ywXrunObpic.twitter.com/Xza62w4DcC — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2018

Kamal Haasan has been making statements that prove he will be a great addition to the Tamil Nadu political scene. He had said in his statements, “You would have seen me as a cinema star, but now I see myself as the lamp in your house. It is your duty to protect me, and keep me lit.”