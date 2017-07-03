Shruti Haasan,Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia: 7 stars were missing from SIIMA 2017 and we wonder why

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2017 was a two day event held from 30th June – 1st July. Like every year, 4 south industries – Tollywood, Kollywood, Malayalam and Kannada industry came together for this grand function. This year, it was held in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Several known faces made this event to remember – Rana Daggubati, Nayanthara, Madhavan, Nivin Pauly, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Trisha, Lakshmi Manchu, Khushboo were among those who made it a glamourous affair. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were also present at SIIMA 2017 to promote their upcoming film – Jagga Jasoos.

Jr NTR, Nayanthara, Mohanlal, Rakul preet Singh, Nivin Pauly, Vijay Sethupathi, Madhavan, Trisha, Sivakarthikeyan bagged top honours at SIIMA 2017 this year. But surprisingly, quite a few top stars were missing from SIIMA 2017. We are talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Shruti Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal. Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Strangely, none of these actors won awards this time except that Samantha was nominated in the best Actress category. Prabhas in particular is not known to attend any award functions. In fact, the actor despite his flawless performance in Baahubali: The Beginning did not receive a SIIMA 2016 while Rana was honoured with one. Interestingly Samantha, Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan were present last year and they had won awards. Then again, Jr NTR and Mohanlal who won the Best Actor award this time weren’t present at the event.

One of the highlights was four South stars teaching Ranbir Kapoor to wear the mundu, while his co-star Katrina Kaif cheered him on. Rana, Madhavan, Nani and Nivin Pauly got together to teach Ranbir how to wear the mundu. It was quite a hilarious moment as four men got together to teach another how to wear the lungi.

Thank you so much #RanbirKapoor for being part of #SIIMA.. you are such an amazing actor.. pic.twitter.com/jQnbK74bjH — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) July 1, 2017

