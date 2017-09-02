Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar starrer opens on a solid note; earns Rs 2.71 crore

Just a couple of weeks ago, Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Bareilly Ki Barfi released and it turned out to be a surprise success, a box office gold. And now he is back again with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film, which released alongside, Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho, was able to stand tall at the box office. The film has earned Rs 2.71 crore on its opening day. Talking about the business of the film, senior trade analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri ₹ 2.71 cr. India biz… Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun.”

And he is indeed right, the kind of response Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is receiving, it might turn out to be another Bareilly Ki Barfi. And it, indeed, will be a double whammy for not just Ayushmann Khurrana but also the female lead of the film, Bhumi Pednekar, who also had a release last month in super hit, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. Also read: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar keep you entertained but a limp climax derails their efforts

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri ₹ 2.71 cr. India biz… Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2017

BollywoodLife in its review of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan stated, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan could have been the best romantic comedy Bollywood has seen in years. It tackles a risky premise, the humour was brilliant and the performances were first-rate. Unfortunately, the writing suffers a ‘gent’s problem’ towards the end, leaving us high and dry. Still, I would recommend you to watch SMS purely for the humour and Ayushmann-Bhumi’s amazing chemistry.” Also read: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film gets a thumbs up from the critics

The film is expected to have good growth at the box office on Saturday and Sunday, however, these kinds of films usually depend on how much they sustain on the weekdays…