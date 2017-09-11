Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film DOMINATES the domestic market; rakes in Rs 31.86 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar‘s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is unstoppable at the box office. The movie dominated the domestic market over the second weekend. In fact, on day 10 (second Sunday), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan added another Rs 3.34 crore, to take its overall tally to Rs 31.86 crore at the box office. Talking about the trend and the detailed collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan dominated the marketplace, despite multiple films [new + holdover titles] competing for footfalls. #ShubhMangalSaavdhan is UNSTOPPABLE. [Week 2] Fri Rs 1.54 crore, Sat Rs 2.95 crore, Sun Rs 3.34 crore. Total: Rs 31.86 crore. India biz.”

Considering the stars attached with the film, the screen space and the buzz surrounding the film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has performed phenomenally well. In fact, the film (Rs 3.34 crore) even beat a huge movie like Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho (Rs 3.03 crore) on day 10, which is tremendous, to say the least. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has benefitted courtesy the good script, decent execution and fantastic performances by the lead actors. The decent reviews from both – the critics as well as the moviegoers, gave rise to a good word-of-mouth publicity, which is helping the film rake in the moolah even today. (ALSO READ – Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – Is Bhumi Pednekar the new box office favourite?)

Even with several films releasing last week (Poster Boys, Daddy, IT), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has sustained well. We expect it to have a decent third week and end its lifetime run with a collection in excess of Rs 40 crore. With a low budget, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has already made a decent amount of money and by the end of its run, this profit would have increased. Anyway, what do you have to say about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the updates about Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘s box office collections right here…