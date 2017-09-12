Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film remains steady, collects Rs 32.90 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar‘s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan continues to impress us as it remained steady at the domestic box office on day 11 (second Monday). The film has managed to hold on to its audience even in its second week, raking in Rs 1.04 crore on day eleven. With that, the film took its overall tally to Rs 32.90 crore at the domestic box office. Talking about the detailed breakdown of the second week collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan [Week 2] Fri Rs 1.54 crore, Sat Rs 2.95 crore, Sun Rs 3.34 crore, Mon Rs 1.04 crore. Total: Rs 32.90 crore. India biz. HIT.”

We have to say Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has performed really well considering the screen space and buzz it had garnered before release. Though the film started off slow at the box office, the good content and fantastic performances helped the film receive good reviews from the critics as well as the public. This, in turn, helped the film garner a good word-of-mouth publicity, which provided a boost to the occupancy and box office collections. Looking at the current trends, we are sure that Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will continue its magical run through this week and end up with a lifetime collection of Rs 35 crore, which is fantastic to say the least. (ALSO READ – Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – Is Bhumi Pednekar the new box office favourite?)

With a low budget and limited release, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has managed to maximise their profits at the ticket windows. We are sure that with the sale of the satellite and digital rights, the makers will make a huge profit! Anyway, what did you guys think about the movie? Share with us your review in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘s box office collections right here…