Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film is rock solid, earns Rs 33.92 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar‘s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan remained rock solid on day 12, as it raked in another Rs 1.02 crore at the domestic box office. The movie has been steadily raking in the moolah and its total box office tally now stands at Rs 33.92 crore. Talking about the detailed breakdown of collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan [Week 2] Fri Rs 1.54 crore, Sat Rs 2.95 crore, Sun Rs 3.34 crore, Mon Rs 1.04 crore, Tue Rs 1.02 crore. Total: Rs 33.92 crore. India biz. HIT. #SMS.”

Though the collections might seem small, considering that several movies are being showcased simultaneously and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is now in its second week, the figures are really decent. In fact, we had earlier thought that the film would have wrapped up its run by now. But with good content and a great word of mouth publicity, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been able to sustain well and hold on to its audience. Looking at the current trends, the movie might sustain till the end of the third weekend, raking in around about Rs 40 crore in its lifetime run at the domestic box office. (ALSO READ – Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – Is Bhumi Pednekar the new box office favourite?)

People have loved the film, especially Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s performance. Obviously, the script could have been crisper, but everyone has enjoyed the movie and this helped it rake in the moolah. Our film critic – Sreeju Sudhakaran was also mightily impressed, as he mentioned in his review, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan could have been the best romantic comedy Bollywood has seen in years. It tackles a risky premise, the humour was brilliant and the performances were first-rate. Unfortunately, the writing suffers a ‘gent’s problem’ towards the end, leaving us high and dry. Still, I would recommend you to watch SMS purely for the humour and Ayushmann-Bhumi’s amazing chemistry.” (ALSO READ – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film gets a thumbs up from the critics)

