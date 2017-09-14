Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar’s film is a HIT, earns Rs 34.85 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar‘s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is still running at the box office. The film had released on September 1, along with Ajay Devgn‘s Baadshaho. But while the latter’s collections are not getting reported anymore, SMS is continuing to rake in the moolah. The film has been loved by the audience so much that people are still hitting the theatres to check it out. In 13 days, SMS has earned Rs 34.85 crore.

Taran Adarsh revealed the figures saying, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan [Week 2] Fri 1.54 cr, Sat 2.95 cr, Sun 3.34 cr, Mon 1.04 cr, Tue 1.02 cr, Wed 93 lakhs. Total: ₹ 34.85 cr. India biz.” As you can see, the second weekend for the film was equally good despite having releases like Daddy and Poster Boys hitting the theatres. Since both the films cater to different sections, the audience was divided but still the film earned money. Apart from the performances, the biggest highlight of the film is the content. The sensitive issue of erectile dysfunction has been used in a very mature manner with humour thrown in here and there. That has worked tremendously for the film. Plus, Ayushmann and Bhumi’s histrionics won over everyone. No wonder that the film is still earning at the box office. Check out the latest figures right here…

The film is now a bonafide hit as it is made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and earned Rs 34 crore and more. That’s the thing about these films. They have the heart in the right place. Keeping the budget in check, filmmakers can experiment with competent ideas and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is the biggest example of that.