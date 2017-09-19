Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar’s film cruises along smoothly, earns Rs 39.68 crore

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is turning out to be a profitable venture that would be an envy to many producers in Bollywood when it comes to 2017. Co-produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by RS Prasanna, the movie starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. It is an official remake of the Tamil hit Kalyana Samayal Saadham, though the only the basic setting was borrowed while the treatment was different.

The movie was praised for its bold theme, engaging performances and humour, and these factors have endeared Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to the audiences. In its third week, the movie has collected Rs 39.68 crores at the box office. Here’s what popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh has to say about the movie’s collections, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan [Week 3] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.26 cr, Sun 1.51 cr, Mon 50 lakhs. Total: ₹ 39.68 cr. India biz. HIT. #SMS” It is really interesting to see the movie getting such good numbers even its third week, when some huge

In a recent interview with IANS, R S Prasanna revealed that he is planning a sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He had said, “It will be very interesting. We were waiting for audience’s response — whether they want to listen to the next story or not, and we have received feedback from the audience. They loved Ayushmann and Bhumi’s characters in the film, so definitely a sequel will happen.”

The film is now a bonafide hit as it is made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and has now earned nearly Rs 40 crore and more. That’s the thing about these films. They have the heart in the right place. Keeping the budget in check, filmmakers can experiment with competent ideas and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is the biggest example of that.