Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar starrer sees an excellent growth; earns Rs 8.71 crore

Both Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar must be on cloud nine these days. Very rarely you see two actors delivering two hits in a span of less than a month. While Bhumi was fresh off the success of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Ayushmann Khurrana too had a successful Bareilly Ki Barfi which is still running in theatres and is minting good amount of money. Talking about the business of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, after opening to a fair number on its first day, film sees close to 100 percent growth on its second day as it earned Rs 5.56 crore, taking its two day total to Rs 8.27 crore.

Talking about the business of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan has EXCELLENT Sat… Biz doubles actually… Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr. Total: ₹ 8.27 cr. India biz.”

The film received positive reviews from almost all the critics and that is helping the film is a huge way. The businees is great despite a clash with big budget multistarrer, Baadshaho. Also read: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar starrer opens on a solid note; earns Rs 2.71 crore

BollywoodLife in its review of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan stated, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan could have been the best romantic comedy Bollywood has seen in years. It tackles a risky premise, the humour was brilliant and the performances were first-rate. Unfortunately, the writing suffers a ‘gent’s problem’ towards the end, leaving us high and dry. Still, I would recommend you to watch SMS purely for the humour and Ayushmann-Bhumi’s amazing chemistry.” Also read: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film gets a thumbs up from the critics

