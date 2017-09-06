Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film sees an upward trend, collects Rs 19.84 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar‘s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has not only impressed the audience, but has also set the cash registers ringing ever since it released on September 1. After a decent first weekend, the movie had seen a dip on the first Monday. However, looks like the film has some good days ahead, as it saw an upward trend on day 5 (first Tuesday). Shubh Mangal Saavdhan collected Rs 2.85 crore on day five, to take its overall box office tally to Rs 19.84 crore. Talking about the detailed breakdown of collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan biz JUMPS on Tue… Fri Rs 2.71 crore, Sat Rs 5.56 crore, Sun Rs 6.19 crore, Mon Rs 2.53 crore, Tue Rs 2.85 crore. Total: Rs 19.84 crore. India biz.”

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was one of the most exciting films of the year and with a decent buzz and screen space, it was bound to perform well at the box office. Right? Well, the film also got good reviews from the critics as well as the public. And so, the strong word-of-mouth publicity has helped the film grow at the box office. Talking about the film, our film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran, had also mentioned in his review, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan could have been the best romantic comedy Bollywood has seen in years. It tackles a risky premise, the humour was brilliant and the performances were first-rate. Unfortunately, the writing suffers a ‘gent’s problem’ towards the end, leaving us high and dry. Still, I would recommend you to watch SMS purely for the humour and Ayushmann-Bhumi’s amazing chemistry.” (ALSO READ – Bhumi’s reaction to Ayushmann’s claims of trying out new sex position every 15 minutes is PRICELESS – watch video)

With no big releases this week (Daddy and Poster Boys), we expect Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to continue its magical run at the box office. In its lifetime run, it can easily rake in excess of Rs 30 crore. Anyway, what do you guys have to say about the film? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest details about Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘s box office collections right here…