Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film is steady, earns Rs 21.96 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar‘s film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, continues to entertain the audience. These are best times to be in Bollywood. Despite 2017 being the worst year in recent times for the industry, the success of these content-driven medium budget films have given us hope. So while everyone waits for that one all-time blockbuster this year, with Rs 300 crore in its kitty after Baahubali 2, films like SMS and Bareilly Ki Barfi are keeping the fire burning at the box office. SMS has earned Rs 21.96 crore in six days.

Taran Adarsh revealed the figures saying, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 2.12 cr. Total: ₹ 21.96 cr. India biz.” The film has been holding firm at the box office, even on the weekdays. The theatres are going packed and laughs and whistles are a proof that it is making everyone happy. That’s the trick here. Whatever you are serving to the audience, you need to be loyal to it because at the end, people still go to the theatres to get entertained after a long day at work. If you manage to do that, your job is done. Check out the latest figures right here…

But we have to agree here that the director R S Prasanna got a bit carried away in the second half as the film lost the plot. In fact, the climax is the biggest bummer in the film. It leaves you in despair thinking this is what you are getting after so much build up. But a superb first half helps the film retain its audience and hence the numbers. It will be able to wrap up the first week on a high.