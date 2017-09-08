Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film posts fabulous first week numbers; earns Rs 24.03 crore

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is going great guns at the box office. The film is continuing to mint money at the ticket windows. Considering the fact that the film is made on a medium budget, approximately Rs 10 crore, it has already earned more than its COP (Cost of production). It looks like the film will continue drawing the audience to the theatres because the recent releases won’t really slow down its pace at the box office. SMS is a family entertainer, which keeps the small town sensibilities intact, that has especially worked for the audience. Also, the fact that it is a story of India has clicked majorly as well. It proves that there is a hunger for stories from our own country. This has helped the film earn Rs 24.03 crore at the box office by the end of its first week.

Also read: 2017 belonged to smaller movies like Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, Rajkummar Rao’s Bareilly ki Barfi, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – here’s how

Taran Adarsh revealed the figures saying, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 2.12 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 24.03 cr. #SMS” You can see the film has been slumping a bit but is still consistent on weekdays. This proves that people are still preferring to watch the film. It is an unusual love story of a guy and girl, whose seemingly perfect wedding is faced with complications when the guy gets a ‘gents problem.’ It’s a sensitive topic but is handled so well by the director that you would want to watch it repeatedly. The situational straight-faced humour is what has taken the film ahead. Check out the latest figures here once more…

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 2.12 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 24.03 cr. #SMS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

Now the wait is to see how it performs in the second weekend which will decide its fate at the box office.