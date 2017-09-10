Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar’s film picks up pace again, earns Rs 28.52 crore

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘s success is yet another lesson in how good content and earnest performances are the keys to box office riches in 2017. The film is continuing to earn at the box office despite being in its second week. In fact, the second Saturday numbers are better than Friday which has taken the total to Rs 28.52 crore.

Taran Adarsh revealed the numbers saying, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan almost doubles on Sat… [Week 2] Fri 1.54 cr, Sat 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 28.52 cr. India biz. #SMS.” As you can see, the numbers have almost doubled. The film is still garnering good word of mouth. Despite two new releases, it is bringing people to the theatres on the basis of positive reviews from the audience. That’s the deal about good content. If you know how to tell a story convincingly, there are people to appreciate it and SMS proves it wholeheartedly. Check out the figures right here…

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan almost doubles on Sat… [Week 2] Fri 1.54 cr, Sat 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 28.52 cr. India biz. #SMS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2017

In fact, if you see, the biggest grosser of this year Raees too was hailed for its story and Shah Rukh Khan‘s acting rather than his star power. Kaabil too became a big film because of the way the revenge drama was handled. So 2017 has been a year where audience appreciated efforts put in by the actors and the directors. Star power made no sense to them and Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal are proofs of that. This year may not have seen Rs 300-400 crore film except for Baahubali 2, but it will definitely be remembered as a time when the audience couldn’t care less about gimmicks. They looked for merit in films and wherever they got it, they made the films hit. Hope filmmakers will wake up and smell the coffee.