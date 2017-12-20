Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: 5 films which surprised the box office with their performances

As we earlier told you, 2017 has been an eye-opener for the makers and the entertainment industry. While some unexpected movies bombed at the ticket windows, there were many films which not only surprised us but also the box office with their great performances. Despite not featuring big names, the film worked phenomenally well due to the positive word-of-mouth from the audience. (Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2018: Priyanka Chopra honoured with Global Icon Extraordinary Award)

Here’s looking at the 5 films that became the sleeper hits of 2017

Shubh Mangal Savdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Shubh Mangal Savdhan was based on the subject of erectile dysfunction. Despite being a niche subject and a non starry film, the comedy-drama attracted the audience to the theatres and became one of the surprise hits of this year. Made on the budget of Rs 17 crore, the film collected Rs 43.11 crore in its theatrical run.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience and critics, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz became the sleeper hit of 2017 due to its minimal budget. Mounted on the cost of merely Rs 5 crore including P and A, the film raked in Rs 13.13 crore at the box office. The film also became the first solo hit of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his acting career.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

One of the most controversial films of this year, Lipstick Under My Burkha, surprised everyone with its box office. The controversy around the film helped it gain maximum publicity which resulted in good collections at the ticket windows. The film which was made on the budget of Rs 7 crore, raked in Rs 19.21 crore at the box office.

Newton

Rajkummar Rao’s Newton is one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2017. The satirical flick managed to strike the chord with the audience with its relevant and engaging plot and became a big success at the box office. Made on a minimal budget of Rs 9 crore and collected Rs 22.80 crore.

Hindi Medium



Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar-starrer Hindi Medium has not become a huge surprise hit but also collected more than films like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Jagga Jasoos, Rangoon and many others. The film which was made on the cost of Rs 21 crore has done the business of 69.59 crore.