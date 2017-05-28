Shweta Tiwari confirms her daughter Palak is making a Bollywood debut soon

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari says her daughter is set to make her Bollywood debut and is in talks for few projects. Shweta’s daughter Palak is likely to make her acting debut with a film titled “Quickie” opposite Darsheel Safary of “Taare Zameen Par” fame, industry sources said.

“Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon,” Shweta told PTI.

The 36-year-old actress has featured in popular TV soaps like “Kasautii Zindagi Kay”, “Parvarrish”.

She has won one of the seasons of reality show “Bigg Boss” and participated in dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”.