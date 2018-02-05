Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak’s latest photoshoot is too hot handle – view pics!

Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari, has grown up to be a diva. She looks gorgeous in all her pictures. Palak recently did a photoshoot and oh boy, she is really star material. Her almond-shaped eyes, lustrous hair and sharp features make her a statuesque beauty. Just like mom Shweta Tiwari, she has grown up to be a stunner. Her recent pictures will surely impress you. Her good looks and attitude are very much visible through her pictures.

Dressed in the black, the gorgeous diva looks ready for showbiz. Her minimal makeup and free-flowing hair adds oomph to her looks. We are surely waiting for her to make it to the silver screen soon. Check out her pictures here… (Also Read: Palak Tiwari’s stunning red carpet debut, Hina Khan’s Barcelona diaries, Asha Negi-Sargun Mehta’s latest photoshoots; TV Insta This Week)

Shot by @sachin113photographer Makeup by @makeupbyashokchandra A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Feb 4, 2018 at 2:42am PST

Palak is soon going to make her Bollywood debut opposite Tare Zameen Par star Darsheel Safari. While giving an interview, Shweta said, “Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel. The official statement will be out soon.” On the other hand, Palak said, “I’m really excited for this film. This is my first film and there is a lot of pressure that comes along with it. Hope it will be a great journey like I expected it to be and people will appreciate this film. I really expect this film to do well because personally, I love the story. ”

