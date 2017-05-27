Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli reacts to her death hoax

After Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana the latest victim of a death hoax was Shweta Tiwari. Last night, news of her demise floated on Twitter and the actress was flooded with calls. Her husband, Abhinav Kohli confirmed that she was well and alive, in fact playing with her two children, Palak and Reyansh when the news came in. The story that circulated around was that Shweta was suffering from cancer and lost her battle with the deadly disease. The rumour began after a fan page of TV actress Sakshi Tanwar posted: ” I feel very sad and shocked on knowing that Shweta Tiwari (Prerna) of Kasautii Zindagi Kay lost the battle with life and is no more. RIP Shweta. Balaji Telefilms and the whole team will miss you…” (Also Read: Shweta Tiwari posts new pic of her son, Reyansh and it’s cute beyond words!)

Clarifying the story, Abhinav Kohli told SpotboyeE, “Shweta is hale and hearty and doing amazingly well. We have been getting calls from a lot of people after that post came up. It’s good that SpotboyE has called up and to check as we do not even know if the page is real or not.” The actress had her second baby in December 2016 and was supposed to make a comeback with Life Ok’s Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka. However, news came that not she but actress Megha Gupta would be starring opposite Avinash Sachdev on thriller show. Regarding her comeback, Abhinav told the portal, “Shweta is a very popular actress, hence it is important to have the right script to announce her comeback.” (Also Read: Not Shweta Tiwari, it’s Megha Gupta who will star opposite Avinash Sachdeva in Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka)