Siddhanth Kapoor on Haseena Parkar: We are not glorifying anyone, it is a journey of her life

Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar has hit the theatres today. It is a huge risk for the actress as she is totally breaking away from her mould to do something radically different. She plays the role of Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister who died in 2014. The lady was apparently managing all his businesses in the city after he fled to Dubai in the mid – 80’s. Her real life brother, Siddhanth Kapoor plays the mafia kingpin. There is a lot of pressure on the film as it comes two weeks after the much appreciated Daddy that starred Shraddha’s Rock On 2 co-star Arjun Rampal. The actress feels that Daddy has helped generate curiosity around her film too. (Also Read: Haseena Parkar Movie Review: Hugely off the mark, Shraddha Kapoor’s film is dreadfully half baked)

The actress’ brother Siddhanth said that he does not feel that films based on the underworld glorify gangsters. “It is a the story of a woman’s personal journey. It is a tale of someone’s life. We are not glorifying anyone,” said the actor. The film has been shot in and around Nagpada and has the approval of the Parkar family. (Also Read: Siddhant Kapoor knows more about gangsters than Haseena Parkar Shraddha Kapoor watch video)

Apoorva Lakhia had earlier directed at Shootout at Lokhandwala, which was also based on the underworld. The filmmaker met Parkar’s family who has revealed personal details about her. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…