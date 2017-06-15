Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman trailer to release in the first week of July

If there is one movie that we all are looking forward to watch in 2017, it is Bang Bang 2…err…A Gentleman. The movie has been making headlines since it went on the floors, firstly due to its title, and then for its casting. Though it soon became clear that the movie is not a sequel to the hit Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif film, the title remained a mystery, until a few days ago. The official teaser posters were released a week ago, and received rave response. The title of the film was revealed to be A Gentleman, and to be honest we were surprised as well. Well played, guys! Now that we know what the title is and have the smallest sneak peek at the characters, we are excited about the trailer. From what we hear, the trailer for A Gentleman will be released in the first week of July.

In a report carried by DNA, they quoted a source saying, “Sid and Jackie are currently busy shooting for their films. Sid is in Kashmir filming for Aiyaary. He will wrap up the first schedule and then come back to launch the trailer in July.” Well, we are counting down the days till July for sure.

This will be the first time Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing screen space. Those two are extremely good looking people, and to see them together will be a treat for the eyes. The movie has been directed by Raj and DK, who are known for cult hit films like Go Goa Gone, 99, Shor in the City.

From the little that we know, the story is about Gaurav, who has looks that can make you go weak in the knees, he is well mannered and someone who would make an ideal boyfriend – great call to have Sidharth play the role. He enjoys his simple life, without any scope of adventure or excitement. He follows his own boring routine and believes in spending his weekend by cooking and tending to his new house. All Gaurav wants is a dream home, dream minivan and wants to be with his dream girl Kavya, played by Jacqueline Fernandez. But we know all that is never too easy for a Bollywood hero, so things take a drastic turn when he is forced to travel to India for a job assignment.