First look out! Sidharth and Jacqueline’s Reloaded now called ‘A Gentleman’ – watch video

What started off as ‘Bang Bang 2’ eventually got referred to as ‘Reloaded’ and now with the makers launching the first motion poster of the film, we finally know the official title of the film – it’s called ‘The Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky’ – Yes, that’s the title of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra’s next with Raj and DK. Quite unexpected, no? Trust me, we are going through the same dilemma over the title right now but thankfully, the same isn’t the case with the motion poster that just hit the web. Also read:

The motion poster gives us a quirky glimpse of a hot Jacqueline and Sidharth’s chemistry with ‘Guns and Roses and some whacky poses’ on display. I mean, it’s barely a 22 seconds promo but right from the time it begins to the last frame where Sidharth and Jacqueline are seen hiding behind ‘A Gentleman’, the whole vibe of the promo is so damn refreshing. Not to mention, the peppy background score further adds on to the impact of the trailer. Personally, I am pretty excited to watch more promos from the film; although the makers could have definitely settled for a better title than calling it ‘A Gentleman’ . What do you think?

Here, watch it below:

Probably this new title is because the makers didn’t want to cash on any name that would make people associate as ‘Bang Bang sequel’ If you remember, for the longest time there were speculations around Jacqueline and Sidharth stepping into Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s shoes for Bang Bang part 2. But now with this official announcement, guess it’s high time we treat ‘A Gentleman’ as Jacky and Sidharth’s independent new venture. From the little that we know, Sidharth is said to be playing a double role in the film which is all set to release on August 25, 2017.

Are you excited for A Gentleman? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.