Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon can’t keep calm because it’s Dil Toh Pagal Hai with Madhuri Dixit – view pic

The gen-next stars of Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon shared a fan moment with the Dhak Dhak girl of the industry Madhuri Dixit in a star-studded event. The actor shared the picture on his twitter account and captioned it, “Because Dil Toh Pagal Hai! @MadhuriDixit @kritisanon”. Sidharth was looking handsome in shiny black tee and trousers while Kriti looked beautiful in a shiny blue dress. Madhuri looked every bit of elegant and stunning in a shimmery black blazer. While performing, Sidharth also shook a leg with cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar on popular Marathi track Zingaat.

Had a super fun time dancing on #Jhingaat with the legends of the game #SunilGavaskar sir and @sachin_rt sir pic.twitter.com/VsUHGC8i1I — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) March 11, 2018

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently shooting for her debut Marathi film Bucket List. After wrapping that, she’ll start filming Total Dhamaal along with Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. The film will also features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles. Talking about films, Madhuri told to a leading daily, “I didn’t take up too much work earlier because my kids were young. My priority was my family then. It still is, but since my kids have grown up now, I decided to do more work.” (Also Read: Exclusive! Sidharth Malhotra just sent out the CUTEST message to Fawad Khan; watch video)

Actress Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for Arjun Patiala along with Diljit Dosanjh. While Kriti portrays the character of a journalist, Diljit plays a small-town boy in the film. Talking about Sidharth Malhotra, the actor has been in the talks to play the biopic of Kargil martyr, Param Vir Chakra Vikram Batra. Anyway, for more updates watch out for this space…