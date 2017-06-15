Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee kickstart shooting for Aiyaary

Sidharth Malhotra has kickstarted shooting for his next film Aiyaary and we have got our hands on the first picture from the sets of the film. In this pic, Sidharth and his co – star Manoj Bajpayee are seen having a good laugh. Sidharth plays a military intelligence officer, while Manoj is a retired officer. As a source revealed to DNA After Hrs, “It has been titled Aiyaary and it’s a thriller based on the military, where Sid plays a military intelligence officer and Manoj is his mentor. Although it is not a love story, there will be another important character in the film and the makers are finalising the leading lady now.” We wonder who will Neeraj Pandey cast as the leading lady of Aiyaary now.

“I am really excited to announce this new project with Neeraj. Neeraj’s films have always been inspired from true events and I have admired his films from the beginning as he is a content-driven director with an amazing story-telling ability. Aiyaary is also based on a story of true events and I am thrilled to venture into this new role of espionage and military intelligence with him,” Sidharth said further.

Couldn’t help but do #sunnydeol paahji step in betaab valley Kashmir,historic film location 👌 pic.twitter.com/n1kqwKjhWg — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 14, 2017



For those who don’t know, Aiyaary is a crime drama written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. Sidharth will play the role of an army espionage agent in the film. The film will be releasing on Republic Day in 2018. It revolves around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé. “I am really thrilled to work with Neeraj as he always brings an element of reality to his content. It is going to be very interesting, looking forward to start shooting,” Sidharth said in an earlier statement.