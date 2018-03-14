Sidharth as QSQT’s Raj, Ranveer as Rangeela’s Munna – Gen-Y actors who can fit in Aamir Khan’s superhits!

One of Bollywood’s biggest stars and most respected actors Aamir Khan turns a year older today. He is, of course, a huge force to reckon with at the box office with two 300 crore-plus films in his kitty. His films 3 Idiots and Dangal are huge hits in China as well where he is recognised as a superstar. In his acting career, which spans more than three decades, he has done many memorable films. However, there are some that will forever find a place in the hearts of cinema-lovers. On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at actors from the younger crop who we think can fit in these hits if they were ever remade…

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak – Sidharth Malhotra

Aamir Khan holding a guitar and crooning Papa Kehte Hain will remain an eternal favourite even for the generations to come. He was Raj much before Shah Rukh Khan made the name an iconic one with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The story was the quintessential one of young love rebelling against parental opposition. With his drop-dead gorgeous looks and charm, we can see Sidharth Malhotra fitting into the role quite well. Sidharth can play the role of a lover with great elan as we have seen in films like Hasee Toh Phasee and Ek Villain. (Also Read: 5 lessons that Aamir Khan should learn from Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram account)

Rangeela – Ranveer Singh

Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela had Aamir Khan in the most flamboyant and spontaneous character of his career. The film is hailed as a classic and his performance is a landmark one. The only actor whom we can see in that role is Ranveer Singh. He has the style and energy that made Aamir’s act such a classic. Everyone felt that Aamir would take home the Popular Award for the Best Actor, but it was Shah Rukh Khan who won the trophy for DDLJ. Reports suggest that this left Aamir disillusioned about the awards scene, which is why he does not attend any of them. (Also Read: First pic out! Aamir Khan dedicates his Instagram debut to this;SPECIAL person in his life)

Sarfarosh – Rajkummar Rao

Idealistic, brave and honourable, Sarfarosh had Aamir Khan in the role of a top cop. The actor was sparkling in the classic romance with Sonali Bendre, and he was all fire when he mouthed those patriotic dialogues. The final face-off between Naseeruddin Shah and him are fresh in our memory till date. With his limitless acting chops and intensity, Rajkummar Rao seems to be the perfect guy to play the role of Ajay Singh Rathod. The Newton actor is a pro at playing the ordinary Indian and even Aamir’s role in the film wasn’t an overtly heroic one.

Lagaan – Vicky Kaushal

With films like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Zubaan, Vicky Kaushal proved he is a young man with serious acting talent. He already has enviable projects like Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and Manmarziyaan in his kitty. Vicky is a rugged and handsome guy and would be perfect as the rustic but dreamy Bhuvan.

Ghajini – Tiger Shroff

Aamir Khan did not have many dialogues in Ghajini. It was his eyes that did the talking in the AR Murugadoss entertainer. The only actor from the young crop who can pull off that kind of action and sport a similar physique (or a even better one!) is Tiger Shroff. He has the innocence and possesses an equally steely personality.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander – Varun Dhawan

It is one of the best coming-of-age underdog films ever made in India. JJWS had Aamir Khan as Sanju, an irresponsible young man who just pursues the object of his affection, a rather ravishing Devika (Pooja Bedi). Reality strikes him after the accident of his elder brother and he decides to go for the kill. From the dreamy Pehla Nasha to the thrilling cycle race, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander made you root for Sanju at the end.

Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin – Ranbir Kapoor

Who else would be a better fit than Ranbir Kapoor in a Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin remake? He has the chocolate boy looks with the lovelorn eyes that can make any girls go weak in the knees. Ranbir can play any type of role with flair and would make for a great confused yet slightly cocky lover.