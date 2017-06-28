Sidharth Malhotra doesn’t understand the concept of arranged marriages

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most eligible bachelors of Bollywood. Even though his name is often linked to Alia Bhatt or sometimes to Jacqueline Fernandes as well, he has never really confirmed his relationship status. While talking to HT, when he was asked about where he sees himself in five years from now, he said, “I definitely see myself continuing to act — doing different kinds of roles and working in different genres.”

It was then he was also asked if he'll be married by then, "Well… I don't know. My mum would be happy [if that happens]. Marriage is something I have not planned for yet. No offense, but I don't get the whole concept of arranged marriage. I'd rather know the person who I'll settle down with. But if I had to put a cap on it, maybe I will get hitched in my 30s."

He is 32, which means he’ll be marrying in next eight years, according to this statement of his.

He also spoke about his plans of turning into a producer or director, "I think that will happen. We are all storytellers. I would like to inspire people and tell more stories. I would never refuse a film or do a film for a certain amount of money. If there is a story I can contribute to by being a producer, and then I will 100% tell that story. So, definitely, a few years from now, I'd like to back stories as a producer."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in A Gentlemen alongside Jacqueline Fernandes. Apart from that he’ll be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Ittefaq, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna.