Sidharth Malhotra finds a new leading lady for Aiyaary in Rakul Preet Singh

Despite the debacle of his last release Baar Baar Dekho, Sidharth Malhotra still has some very interesting movies in hand, one of which is Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary. The movie which is scheduled to release in January 2018 has Sidharth Malhotra playing a military intelligence officer while National award winner Manoj Bajpayee will play his mentor. Now as per the official handle of the movie, they have also found another leading star for the movie, who could be Sidharth’s character’s love interest. Rakul Preet Singh is finalised to play the third player in the movie. She is playing an IT employee in the movie.

here’s how the movie announced her inclusion in the cast on Twitter, ‘3rd Character in the #TeamAiyaary along with #Sid & #Manoj

@Rakulpreet plays an IT pro! Does that make her a nerd?’. A source associated with the film told Mumbai Mirror, “Rakul Preet plays an IT professional, who is Sidharth’s love interest in the film, which is based on real-life events while Sidharth plays an army officer. After a brief break following the Kashmir schedule, the team will resume filming in Delhi.”

Rakul is quite a popular star down South especially in Telugu cinema. However, she had made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Yaariyan, known for its songs like Blue Hai Paani Paani and Baarish.

Talking about the movie, Sidharth Malhotra had said to DNA, “I am really excited to announce this new project with Neeraj. Neeraj’s films have always been inspired from true events and I have admired his films from the beginning as he is a content-driven director with an amazing story-telling ability. Aiyaary is also based on a story of true events and I am thrilled to venture into this new role of espionage and military intelligence with him.”