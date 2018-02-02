Sidharth Malhotra-Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary fails to get CBFC clearance as Ministry of Defence wants to review the film?

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Neeraj Panday’s Aiyaary. He will be seen sharing the screen with National Award Winning actor Manoj Bajpayee in this espionage thriller. The movie is only a week away from its release and seems like it has run into fresh trouble. The movie has already shifted its release date because of unforseeable reasons and any wrong step at this point might force it to be pushed back again. As per reports, Aiyaary is still waiting for its clearance from the CBFC.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra on Pad Man vs Aiyaary clash: Yes, it irritates, but now it’s too late Wow! We are hardly over the entire fiasco that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat faced and we already have another film running into trouble with the board. In fact, it was CBFC’s delayed-clearance that made Padmaavat shift its release date which in turn affected Aiyaary’s original release date – 25 January. Well, this would be the second time CBFC would be meddling with the Sidharth Malhotra film. A source close to the development shares, “Since Aiyaary is set against the army backdrop, the Ministry of Defence wants to review the film.” Well, the silver lining is that in this case, someone respectable wants to review the film for legit reasons.

The plot of the film showcases corruption within the system. It features two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. The film portrays Sidharth as an army officer sharing a mentor-protege bond with Manoj. We are totally looking forward to what the Defense Ministry has to say about the film.

With the latest turn of events, team Aiyaary is in distress as the failure of garnering a censor certification has resulted in the film’s overseas release in question. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the mentor and protege, Aiyaary also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.