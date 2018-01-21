No more changes! Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary to release on 9th February 2018

Aiyaary, Padman and Padmaavat have been switching release dates so much that analysts can stop speculating changes in dates. Aiyaary was initially slated to release on 25th January 2018 but they postponed the release date to 9th February 2018 to avoid clash with Padman. Now that Akshay Kumar announced Padman’s new release date, which is on 9th February, the two films are back in our ‘Clash of the year’ list. In fact, the makers of Aiyaary even retweeted Padman’s tweet and said, “Good to have you back! See you on 09.02.18”. Despite them tweeting about the film with the new release dates, speculations are doing rounds that they have now decided to release the film on 26th January 2018.

But Manoj Bajpayee was quick to reply to a trade analyst on Twitter and confirm that there have been no changes in the dates. You’ll watch Aiyaary in theatres near you on the 9th of February 2018. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali requested Akshay to postpone the release of his film, Akshay announced that they will be releasing Padman on 9th February and he was literally the hero on social media the day he made the announcement. Check out these tweets right here. (ALSO READ: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety avoids clash with Pad Man and Aiyaary; to now release on February 23)

Now that Padman and Aiyaary are clashing with each other again. In fact, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was also supposed to release on the 9th February but they decided to postpone the film to 23rd February to avoid the clash with the two big releases. Release dates is one of the major problems that filmmakers are facing this year and makers deciding to change dates to avert clashes has become a common thing. But coming back to the clashes of the moment, which one of these films will you watch on 9th February? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates.