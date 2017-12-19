Sidharth Malhotra on Padman vs Aiyaary clash: This time it’s a clash between friends

This year we have witnessed some big clashes like Raees vs Kaabil and Golmaal Again vs Secret Superstar. Despite locking horns, all these movies managed to perform very well at the ticket windows. It seems that these clashes have inspired Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary and Akshay Kumar’s as both films will fight at the box office during the Republic day weekend of 2018. Though this clash has come as a big surprise for the audience as well as for Industry insiders as Akshay Kumar and Aiyaary’s director, Neeraj Pandey shares a good rapport with each other and have worked together in films like Special 26 and Baby. Talking about the lead actors, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar have earlier shared screen space in Brothers.

During the Aiyaary trailer launch, when asked about clashing with Padman, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Clashes have happened at the box office before as well. This isn’t the first time it’s happening (Aiyaary vs Padman) this time it’s between friends. 26th Jan is a great holiday period for business and for audiences, they’ll be spoilt for choice. Director Neeraj Pandey also revealed that his team always wanted to release the film during the republic day weekend. We wanted to release Aiyaary on January 26, 2018, right from the beginning. We are looking forward to it.” (Also Read: PadMan trailer: Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt; everyone is excited for the Akshay Kumar film)

It will be interesting to see this clash as both the film caters to an almost similar target audience. We can expect Padman to score big as Akshay Kumar is on success role with his previous films like Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. On the other hand, Aiyaary is a very crucial film for Sidharth Malhotra as it has been a long time since the actor has given some big box office hit. By looking at the trailers of both the film, we are excited to watch both the films on the silver screen. But which film you are looking forward to? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.