Sidharth Malhotra to kickstart Aiyaary’s shoot in Kashmir

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has finished shooting for the “Ittefaq” remake and will soon head for the shoot of “Aiyaary” to Kashmir. “I just finished shooting ‘Ittefaq’. I am done with it. Now I’m going to start Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ very soon. I am going to Kashmir and shoot. So, I am prepping for that and looking forward for that shoot,” Sidharth said on the sidelines of GQ Awards here on Sunday night.

“Aiyaary” is a crime drama written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It also features Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. Sidharth will play the role of an army espionage agent in the film. It will be a 2018 Republic Day release. It revolves around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé. “I am really thrilled to work with Neeraj as he always brings an element of reality to his content. It is going to be very interesting, looking forward to start shooting,” Sidharth said in an earlier statement.

The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Pandey, who likes to shoot in real locations, will be shooting parts of it in Kashmir. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, “Aiyaary” is a Friday Filmworks Productions project and is produced by Shital Bhatia.

Asked about the difference between style and fashion, Sidharth said: “Style is something that you have and fashion is something that you buy. So, I believe in a variety of things which changes every day. It goes by my mood, by the month.” Speaking on the most stylish man and woman in the film industry, Siddharth said: “Best man is Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, and also Saif Ali Khan… Among the women, of course, Sonam Kapoor and I think Priyanka Chopra.”