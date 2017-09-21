Sidharth Malhotra to play Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra in a biopic?

Though his last couple of movies, Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman, were duds at the box office, it would be really stupid to write off Sidharth Malhotra so soon. For there is still too much the young actor has to offer to Bollywood, and one movie can change it all. He will be next seen in Neeraj Pandey’s spy thriller Aiyaary, that is scheduled to release in January 2018. But apart from that, his other upcoming projects are not confirmed yet. Now there is a buzz that he will be doing the first biopic of his career, and it is an interesting one at that.

As per a report in DNA, the said project is a biopic on the Kargil hero and posthumous Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra. The newspaper says that it was the martyr’s family who approached the actor to play the fallen hero, because they only want him to play the role. Sidharth is said to be quite excited about the movie, which is currently in the scripting stage.

Interestingly, Vikram Batra has already been brought alive on screen in the movie, LOC Kargil that was directed by JP Dutta and was based on the Kargil War. Abhishek Bachchan had played Batra in that movie, and it was one of his finest performances. So Sidharth, if he is really in the project, has a quite a high benchmark to achieve.

Captain Vikram Batra was touted as one of the bravest soldiers Indian army had seen, and he had led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history. During the Kargil War, he was killed during the capture of Point 4875, while trying to save the life of a fellow soldier, but not before destroying a Pakistani machine gun nest.

In his book Param Vir: Our Heroes in Battle that chronicled the events of the war, Major General Ian Cardozo had this to say about Batra, “Captain Vikram Batra always leading from the front, and fully aware of the great danger of his mission, displayed unparalleled courage and determination in eliminating a Pakistani position at Ledge because he was aware of the importance of his task. His daring assault enabled the completion of the capture of Pt 4875 and this broke the will of the enemy. His courage and action were well beyond the call of duty and he continued to take risks ultimately making the supreme sacrifice in the finest traditions of the Indian Army.”

Well, we are quite excited to see the inspirational tale of this braveheart, if and when it comes on big screen.