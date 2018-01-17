Sidharth Malhotra’s sly middle finger gesture is such a rip off from Ranbir Kapoor

The Aiyaary actor, who recently turned 33, was snapped as he stepped out of a studio. As always, paps were waiting to click him outside, but Sidharth surely wasn’t in a good mood. The actor was seen carrying his sunglasses along and quickly put them on as he spotted the shutterbugs. Sid was seen flaunting his Kaala Chasma swag with his glasses slightly down so he could get a clear view of the paps. However, while pushing his glasses back, the actor was seen using his middle finger. It doesn’t seem like a coincidence as he is seen making it very evident.Also Read: [Inside pics] Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 33rd birthday with Karan Johar

This picture of Sid instantly reminded us of Ranbir Kapoor. Back in the day, Ranbir, too, did the same which makes us wonder if Sid has sought inspiration from him. Apart from flashing the middle finger at the media, Ranbir also used the gesture in Rockstar and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Sid seems to be following in Ranbir’s footsteps. Check out the pictures below:

Sidharth is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Aiyaary, which also stars Rakul Preet in the lead role. Side was recently seen ringing in his 33rd birthday with Karan Johar and some close friends. Post that Sid’s recent photoshoot from Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar went viral on the internet and it’s surely something you do not want to miss.