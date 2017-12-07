Sidharth Shukla quits Dil Se Dil Tak

Sidharth Shukla was previously rumoured to bid farewell to the Colors show Dil Se Dil Tak. Finally, it is confirmed! Sidharth has quit the show. In an interview with Bombay Times, the small screen actor said, “I wasn’t happy with the way my character was shaping up and the track didn’t pan out as I was promised. I had a meeting with the producer and we decided to part ways mutually.”

Sidharth took to Twitter to express his grievances regarding his departure from the show and wrote, ” Respect yourself enough to walk away from anything that no longer helps you to grow… Why try to fit in when you are born to stand out…” We can understand his pain!

Respect yourself enough to walk away from anything that no longer helps you to grow…. Why try to fit in when you are born to stand out… — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) December 6, 2017

For the present, the show producer Sumeet Mittal confirmed to Bombay Times that Naagin 2 famed, Rohan Gandotra, would be replacing Sidharth on the show. Sumeet added, “Sidharth and we had creative differences and hence, we decided to go our separate ways on a good note.”

Previously, there was gossip that the hunk had some tiff with co-stars Kunal Verma and Jasmin Bhasin. This created a rift between Sidharth and the makers.

Sidharth started his small screen career with 2008 Sony TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. Then he was also seen in shows like Balika Vadhu, Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi and others. He also participated in the Colors reality show Jhalak Dhikhla Jaa. Now let’s see in which next show will we see him!