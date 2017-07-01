SIIMA Awards 2017 day 1: Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Shriya Saran add sparkle to the big night – view pics

SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) Awards 2017 is currently going on in Abu Dhabi, with the function happening at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and is scheduled for two days, June 30 and July 1. And like every year, even this year too, it is a star studded affair. Yesterday, the show was dedicated to celebrate the excellence in Telugu and Kannada cinema in last year. So many of the bigwigs from both the industries were present at the event.

Rana Daggubati, Shivraj Kumar, Pranitha Subhash, Rakul Preet Singh, Regina Cassandra, Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, Allu Sirish, Shraddha Srinath, Nikki Galrani, Manvitha Harish, SP Balasubramaniyam, Shriya Saran etc had attended the function yesterday and graced the red carpet, bringing in a lot of swag and oomph to the night. Here are some of the pics from the event.

Hansika Motwani, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hegde, Regina Cassandra, Nikki Galrani, Usha Uthup, Pranitha, Rashmika Mandanna, Manjima Mohan, Shraddha Srinath, Anu Sithara, Anushree, Manvitha Harish and Shubra Aiyappa will be performing. How exciting is that? Considering the babes of South are obviously going to make it a memorable night, we’re so pumped up for this! The Tamil and Malayalam awards will be held today.