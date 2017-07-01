SIIMA Awards 2017 day 1: Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Shriya Saran add sparkle to the big night – view pics

SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) Awards 2017 is currently going on in Abu Dhabi, with the function happening at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and is scheduled for two days, June 30 and July 1. And like every year, even this year too, it is a star studded affair. Yesterday, the show was dedicated to celebrate the excellence in Telugu and Kannada cinema in last year. So many of the bigwigs from both the industries were present at the event.

Rana Daggubati, Shivraj Kumar, Pranitha Subhash, Rakul Preet Singh, Regina Cassandra, Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, Allu Sirish, Shraddha Srinath, Nikki Galrani, Manvitha Harish, SP Balasubramaniyam, Shriya Saran etc had attended the function yesterday and graced the red carpet, bringing in a lot of swag and oomph to the night. Here are some of the pics from the event.

YOG_2796 YOG_2800 YOG_2803 YOG_2814 YOG_2821 YOG_2837 YOG_2849 YOG_2851 YOG_2857 YOG_2877 YOG_2882 YOG_2896 YOG_2900 YOG_2916 YOG_2922 YOG_2924 YOG_2933 YOG_2940 YOG_2956 YOG_2963 YOG_2974 YOG_2982 YOG_3005 YOG_3010 YOG_3019 YOG_3030 YOG_3042 YOG_3047 YOG_3054 YOG_3066 YOG_3068 YOG_3072 YOG_3094 YOG_3110 YOG_3112 YOG_3128 YOG_3134 YOG_3136 YOG_3138 YOG_3145 YOG_3164 YOG_3166 YOG_3176 YOG_3195 YOG_3199 YOG_3214 YOG_3217 YOG_3222 YOG_3240 YOG_3250 YOG_3266 YOG_3270 YOG_3284 YOG_3291 YOG_3311 YOG_3331 YOG_3336 YOG_3394 YOG_3400 YOG_3405 YOG_3418 YOG_3432 YOG_3443 YOG_3461 YOG_3472 YOG_3482 YOG_3490 YOG_3492 YOG_3506 YOG_3524 YOG_3538 YOG_3554 YOG_3560 YOG_3576 YOG_3582 YOG_3636 YOG_3646 YOG_3654 YOG_3671 YOG_3674 YOG_3678 YOG_3682 YOG_3704 YOG_3706 YOG_3715 YOG_3723 YOG_3733 YOG_3744 YOG_3749 YOG_3761 YOG_3765 YOG_3791 YOG_3800 YOG_3825 YOG_3851 YOG_3861 YOG_3863 YOG_3879 YOG_3881 YOG_3895 YOG_3902

Hansika Motwani, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hegde, Regina Cassandra, Nikki Galrani, Usha Uthup, Pranitha, Rashmika Mandanna, Manjima Mohan, Shraddha Srinath, Anu Sithara, Anushree, Manvitha Harish and Shubra Aiyappa will be performing. How exciting is that? Considering the babes of South are obviously going to make it a memorable night, we’re so pumped up for this! The Tamil and Malayalam awards will be held today.